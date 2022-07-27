Asian Paints profit jumps over 80% in Q1: Should you buy, hold or sell the stock?

Asian Paints

Asian Paints shares opened in the green on July 27 - a day after the company reported an 80.4 percent on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 1,036 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, partly because of a low base.

The June 2021 quarter, when the company reported a profit of Rs 574.30 crore, was affected by the second Covid wave.

Consolidated revenue for the April-June 2022 period came in at Rs 8,607 crore, a 54 percent growth over Rs 5,585.36 crore reported in the year-ago quarter.

Here is what brokerages have to say about stock and the company after its June quarter earnings:

Citi

Broking house Citi has maintained 'neutral' rating on the stock with a target at Rs 3,400 per share.

There was a strong growth momentum, while revenue growth was well ahead of our/consensus expectations.

The realisation growth was at 16 percent also improved sequentially and raise earnings estimates by 10-12 percent, reported CNBC-TV18.

Credit Suisse

Foreign research firm Credit Suisse has kept 'outperform' rating on the stock with a target at Rs 3,800 per share.

The concerns over competition are valid, however company is looking to fortify its dominant position.

Credit Suisse raises FY23/24 EPS estimates by 3/4 percent, reported CNBC-TV18.

Morgan Stanley

Broking house Morgan Stanley has maintained 'underweight' rating on the stock with a target at Rs 2,674 per share as the Q1 earnings surprised positively.

The management remains hyper focussed on topline growth, however inflationary headwinds will remain in the near term.

Morgan Stanley feels that changing industry dynamics and lower margin profile to drive derating, reported CNBC-TV18.

Prabhudas Lilladher

We increase our FY23/FY24 EPS by 34.3 percent/29.3 percent given (1) bottomed out margins on sharp decline in input costs in past few weeks, (2) Benefits of calibrated price increases (25 percent YoY), (3) strong demand for both B2C and B2B segments in paints, and (4) Improved mix in paints and sustained traction in home décor, waterproofing and project business.

We believe long-term structural levers remain intact led by (1) market share gains in decorative paints in an industry growing at double digits, (2) increased distribution (addition of 5k retail touch points in 1Q23), (3) innovations and focus on high growth waterproofing/wood finishes segment, (4) scalability plans in home décor from 4 percent to 10 percent by FY26 by both organic and inorganic means.

We expect APNT to sustain premium valuations given strong growth visibility. We maintain our 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 3363 (Rs 3018 earlier).

Sharekhan

The company is focusing dominant positioning on becoming complete home décor play in the long run gives us a visibility of better earnings growth in the medium term.

Market share gains, distribution expansion and sustained product additions will help the company to achieve consistent volume growth and maintain the leadership position in the paints business.

We expect APL’s revenues and PAT to grow at CAGR of 16 percent and 27 percent over FY2022-24. However, any increased competition from new entrant with higher capacity in the domestic paint industry would act as risk to profitability in the medium to long term.

We maintain our 'buy' rating on the stock with an unchanged price target of Rs 3,689.

At 9:30am, Asian Paints was quoting at Rs 3,146.90, up Rs 39.30, or 1.26 percent on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.