Asian Paints lines up Rs 2,000-crore additional capex for new plant amid competition

Shailaja Mohapatra
Jan 09, 2023 / 09:32 AM IST

The company is exploring the possibility of making this investment and setting up the facility in the state of Madhya Pradesh

Asian Paints plans to set up a new water-based paint manufacturing facility with an annual capacity of 4 lakh kilo litres soon. The approximate investment of Rs 2,000 crore for the project will be over and above the Rs 6,750-crore capex announced in Q2FY23 results, believe analysts.

"The company is exploring the possibility of making this investment and setting up the facility in Madhya Pradesh. It is expected to be commissioned in three years after acquisition of land," it has said in an exchange filing.

The stock opened flat on January 9. At 9:30 am, it was quoting at Rs 2,981 on the National Stock Exchange, higher by 0.1 percent. It has fallen close to 16 percent in the last one year.

During the Q2FY23 earnings concall, top boss Amit Syngle had announced a Rs 6,750-crore of capex plans. The investment will be used for setting up a manufacturing facility for Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion (VAE) and Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) in India, acquiring a nano-technology player and increasing the paints capacity to 22.7 lakh KL.

With the new announcement, the capacity could now go up to 26.7 lakh KL. Currently, the company has 17 lakh KL capacity.