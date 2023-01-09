Asian Paints lines up Rs 2,000-crore additional capex for new plant amid competition

Asian Paints plans to set up a new water-based paint manufacturing facility with an annual capacity of 4 lakh kilo litres soon. The approximate investment of Rs 2,000 crore for the project will be over and above the Rs 6,750-crore capex announced in Q2FY23 results, believe analysts.

"The company is exploring the possibility of making this investment and setting up the facility in Madhya Pradesh. It is expected to be commissioned in three years after acquisition of land," it has said in an exchange filing.

The stock opened flat on January 9. At 9:30 am, it was quoting at Rs 2,981 on the National Stock Exchange, higher by 0.1 percent. It has fallen close to 16 percent in the last one year.

During the Q2FY23 earnings concall, top boss Amit Syngle had announced a Rs 6,750-crore of capex plans. The investment will be used for setting up a manufacturing facility for Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion (VAE) and Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) in India, acquiring a nano-technology player and increasing the paints capacity to 22.7 lakh KL.

With the new announcement, the capacity could now go up to 26.7 lakh KL. Currently, the company has 17 lakh KL capacity.

These back-to-back capex announcements have analysts worried about the company's cash flows and return ratios. According to a report released by HDFC Securities after Asian Paints' Q2 results, "While this investment phase is beneficial in the long run, it will certainly be a drain on free cash flows and returns profile in the short to medium term." The brokerage firm has a 'sell' rating on the stock, with a target price of Rs 2,700 per share. Asian Paints' cash and cash equivalents as on September 30, 2022 stood at Rs 1,885 crore. FY22 RoE (return on equity) was 24.65 percent. Also Read: Asian Paints’ capex & backward integration plans fail to cheer analysts, investors. Here’s why Foreign brokerage firm Morgan Stanley has an Underweight rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,674 per share. Amid rising competition, the brokerage firm remains less constructive on paints. JK Cement, a wholly owned subsidiary JK Paints & Coatings, invested an amount of Rs 153 crore and completed the acquisition of 60 percent equity shares of Acro Paints. The "remaining 40 percent shall be acquired over a period of 12 months as per the definitive agreement entered between the parties", a joint statement said. On track to complete four years of operation in April 2023, JSW Paints aims to double its sales year-on-year. It's revenue was Rs 1,100 crore in FY22. While smaller players are trying to make room for themselves in the segment, the biggest competition for Asian Paints will come from Grasim. The company is investing Rs 10,000 crore by FY25 for paints capacity of 13 lakh KL, which is close to 75 percent of Asian Paints' current capacity. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​​

Shailaja Mohapatra Senior sub-editor, Moneycontrol

