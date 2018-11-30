Asian Oilfield Services locked at upper circuit on contract wins from ONGC

Shares of Asian Oilfield Services locked at 5 percent upper circuit in the early trade on Friday after company won an award of contract from ONGC.

There were pending buy orders of 2,808 shares, with no sellers available.

The company has received a letter of award of contract from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for hiring of services for 2D Seismic

Data Acquisition in un-appraised on land areas of Sedimentary Basins of India Sector 11A (Himalayan Foreland area) valued at Rs 27.65 crore.

At 09:21 hrs Asian Oilfield Services was quoting at Rs 83.70, up Rs 3.95 on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 297.45 and 52-week low Rs 69.00 on 10 January, 2018 and 21 November, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 71.86 percent below its 52-week high and 21.3 percent above its 52-week low.