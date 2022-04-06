Asian Granito's Rs 441 crore rights issue to open on April 25

In October 2021, the company had successfully completed a rights issue of Rs 224.64 crore post which it became net debt-free on a standalone basis. That issue was oversubscribed 1.15 times.

India’s leading ceramic tiles maker Asian Granito Limited (AGL) has finalised the details of its proposed rights issue. The issue size has been fixed at Rs 441 crore (~$60 million) and the issue will open for subscription from April 25. The subscription window for this rights issue will close on May 10.

The company plans to offer 7 crore shares at an issue price of Rs 63 per share. The shares of the company closed at Rs 118 per share on April 6. Hence, the issue price is at a discount of 46.6 percent to Wednesday’s closing price.

The rights entitlement ratio for the proposed rights issue has been set at 37:30, i.e. the eligible shareholders will be entitled to get 37 shares of Rs 10 each of the company for every 30 shares of Rs 10 each held by them as on the record date.

The record date for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders eligible to receive the rights entitlement in the rights issue has been fixed as April 12.

Promoter group shareholders have confirmed their participation of up to 28.99 percent of the total issue size, that is upto 100 percent of their current shareholding, amounting to Rs 128 crore.

Promoter and Promoter Group shareholders have also agreed that in case the Issue is undersubscribed, they reserve the right to subscribe to part or the whole amount of the unsubscribed portion, subject to applicable laws.

The total outstanding shares of the company will increase to 12.67 crore post the rights issue from 5.67 crore shares at present.

In October 2021, the company had successfully completed a rights issue of Rs 224.64 crore post which it became net debt-free on a standalone basis. That issue was oversubscribed 1.15 times.

AGL now plans to foray into the manufacturing of sanitaryware and stone plastic composite (SPC) flooring. It also plans to add capacity for value-added luxury surfaces & bathware segments for large format glazed vitrified tiles (GVT).

"AGL has lined up major expansion plans in Morbi region in the state of Gujarat, keeping in mind strategic locational advantages, proximity to the raw material sources, easy & quick availability of manpower, proximity to some of the country’s largest ports, among others”, Kamlesh Patel, Chairman, and Managing Director, said while commenting on the development.

“With commercialisation of the proposed plans, AGL is expected to strengthen its position as an Integrated Luxury Surfaces and Bathware Solutions Brand and up the Group’s margin profile in near to medium term", he added.

The proceeds of the proposed issue will be utilized to fund the expansion plans of the company. The company intends to set up three new state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities at Morbi, Gujarat in Value Added Luxury Surfaces & Bathware Segments including GVT Tiles, Sanitaryware, and SPC Flooring.

The funds will also be utilised for setting up one of the World’s largest Display Centres, funding the working capital requirements of the above new projects, and general corporate purposes.

The proposed display centre will be set up at India's Ceramic Tiles hub - Morbi, Gujarat to showcase AGL Group's entire product range under a single roof i.e. Tiles, Sanitaryware, Bathware, Quartz & Engineered Marble, SPC, etc.

The company has incorporated three fully-owned subsidiaries for its expansion plans – Future Ceramic Pvt Ltd – FCPL to manufacture value-added large format glazed vitrified tiles (GVT); AGL Sanitaryware Pvt Ltd – ASWPL, to establish in-house sanitaryware products and AGL Surfaces Pvt Ltd – ASFPL to manufacture new age stone plastic composite flooring.

The commercial operations in all the three wholly-owned subsidiaries are expected to start at the beginning of FY24 and the company expects a capacity utilisation of up to 45-60 percent in the first year of operations which will be scaled up gradually.





