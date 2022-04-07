Asian Granito share price falls; Rs 442-crore rights opens April 25

Asian Granito's share price fell nearly 5 percent in the morning trade on April 7, a day after the luxury surface and bathware solutions company shared the details of its rights issue.

Asian Granito India Limited (AGL) will open its Rs 441- crore rights issue on April 25, 2022, the company said in a release.

The proceeds will be utilised to fund expansion plans, set up three manufacturing facilities at Morbi, Gujarat in luxury surfaces and bathware segments, including GVT tiles, sanitaryware and SPC flooring, setting up “one of India’s largest display centres”, funding the working capital requirements of new projects and general corporate purposes, the company said.

Shares under the issue will be offered at a price of Rs 63 a share, which is at a 46.6 percent discount to the closing price of Rs 118 on April 6, on NSE, it added. The issue closes May 10.

The company will issue approximately 7,00,00,000 fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each for cash at a price of Rs 63 a share (including a premium of Rs 53) aggregating to Rs 441 crore on a rights basis.

The rights entitlement ratio for the issue has been set at 37:30—eligible shareholders will be entitled to 37 shares of Rs 10 each of the company for every 30 shares of Rs 10 each held by them as on the record date. The company has fixed April 12 as the record date.

"AGL has lined up major expansion plans in Morbi region in the state of Gujarat, keeping in mind strategic locational advantages, proximity to the raw material sources, easy and quick availability of manpower, proximity to some of the country’s largest ports among others," said Kamlesh Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, Asian Granito India.

With commercialisation of the proposed plans, AGL would strengthen its position as an integrated luxury surfaces and bathware solutions brand and up the group’s margin profile in the near to medium term, he added.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

At 11.11 am, Asian Granito India was quoting at Rs 113.95, down Rs 4.05, or 3.43 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 176 on October 6, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 96.30 on February 24, 2022. It is trading 35.26 percent below its 52-week high and 18.33 percent above its 52-week low.