On May 18, 2018 Ashoka PTE sold 6,60,815 shares of Kaveri Seed Company at Rs 500.13 on the NSE.

On Friday, Kaveri Seed Company ended at Rs 493.60, down Rs 12.60, or 2.49 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 708.00 and 52-week low Rs 431.20 on 07 August, 2017 and 06 February, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 30.28 percent below its 52-week high and 14.47 percent above its 52-week low.