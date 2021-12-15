Ashoka Buildcon shares rise after bagging Rs 769.41-crore road project in Goa

live bse live

Ashoka Buildcon share price added over 2 percent in the morning session on December 15 after the company received a letter of award (LoA) for a Rs 769.41-crore road project in Goa.

Ashoka Buildcon received the letter of award from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for six-lanning link road (NH-1665) with paved shoulder configuration to Mopa Airport in Goa on engineering procurement and construction (EPC) mode. The accepted quoted offer of the project is Rs 769.41 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.

The stock was trading at Rs 98.05, up Rs 2.15, or 2.24 percent at 10.44 am. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 99.50 and an intraday low of Rs 96.20.

"Ashoka Buildcon expects execution of major projects to pick up from the fourth quarter of the financial year 2022," said Paresh Mehta, CFO of the company in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

Mehta said the firm saw subdued numbers in the second quarter due to a delay in executing certain projects owing to the monsoon season.

"The company is sitting on a good order book of almost Rs 12,000 crore, of which Rs 3,500 crore was in the past seven months. We believe that execution level would be good going forward," said Mehta.

