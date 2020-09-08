Ashoka Buildcon share price up 4% on bagging 2 NHAI projects

Ashoka Buildcon share price added over 4 percent in early trade on September 8 after the company emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1) for the two NHAI projects.

The aggregate quoted value of the projects is Rs 1,390 crore.

The company had submitted bids to National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for the project of four laning of Arrah to Pararia section of NH-319(Old NH-30) in the State of Bihar under Bharatmala pariyojana Phase -1 on EPC Mode (Package-I) and

Four laning of Pararia to Mohania section of NH-319(Old NH-30) in Bihar under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I on EPC Mode (Package II).

At 09:23 hrs Ashoka Buildcon was quoting at Rs 70.60, up Rs 2.40, or 3.52 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 127.90 and 52-week low Rs 37.00 on 23 September, 2019 and 03 April, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 44.8 percent below its 52-week high and 90.81 percent above its 52-week low.