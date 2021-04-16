MARKET NEWS

Ashoka Buildcon share price rises 11% on Gujarat Rail Infrastructure project win

Moneycontrol News
April 16, 2021 / 10:03 AM IST
 
 
Ashoka Buildcon share price rose 11 percent intraday on April 16 after the company received a Letter of Award (LOA) from Gujarat Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation

" .... received a Letter of Award (LOA) from Gujarat Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (G-RIDE) for the project - Gauge Conversion of Bechraji - Ranuj section, with 25 KV AC electrification in Ahmedabad division of Western Railway," the company said in the release.

The accepted project cost is Rs 333.625 crore.

At 0942 hours, Ashoka Buildcon was quoting at Rs 96.20, up Rs 7.35, or 8.27 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 118.60 on February 17, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 48.65 on May 29, 2020. It is trading 18.89 percent below its 52-week high and 97.74 percent above its 52-week low.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Ashoka Buildcon #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Apr 16, 2021 10:03 am

