Ashoka Buildcon share price gains 3% on Uttar Pradesh project win

Shares of Ashoka Buildcon gained over three percent in early trade on November 29 after the company received a letter of award (LoA) from Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA).

The company in a release said it has received a LoA from UPEIDA for development of Bundelkhand Expressway Project in Uttar Pradesh on an EPC basis. The accepted bid value of the project is Rs 1,079.52 crore.