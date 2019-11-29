App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2019 10:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashoka Buildcon share price gains 3% on Uttar Pradesh project win

The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 155 and 52-week low of Rs 89.85 on May 30 and September 5, respectively

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Shares of Ashoka Buildcon gained over three percent in early trade on November 29 after the company received a letter of award (LoA) from Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA).

The company in a release said it has received a LoA from UPEIDA for development of Bundelkhand Expressway Project in Uttar Pradesh on an EPC basis. The accepted bid value of the project is Rs 1,079.52 crore.

At 10:22 hours, the counter was quoting at Rs 98.10, up Rs 3.10, or 3.26 percent on the NSE. The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 155 and 52-week low of Rs 89.85 on May 30 and September 5, respectively. Currently, it is trading 37.65 percent below its 52-week high and 7.57 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Nov 29, 2019 10:24 am

tags #Ashoka Buildcon #Buzzing Stocks

