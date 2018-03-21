Ashoka Buildcon rises 6% on 2 projects win from MoRT&H, declares dividend

Share price of Ashoka Buildcon added 6.7 percent in the early trade on Wednesday as emerged as lowest bidder for two projects of MoRT&H.

The company had submitted its bid to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highway (MoRT&H) through Public Works Department, National Highway (P.W.D), Maharashtra for projects including upgradation of Jalgaon - Bhadgaon (section I) of NH 753J to two lane with paved shoulders in the state of Maharashtra on EPC mode.

Also, upgradation of Bhadgaon - Chalisgaon (section II) of NH 753J in the state of Maharashtra on EPC mode.

The aggregate cost quoted by the company for above 2 projects is Rs 447.51 crore.

The board of directors of company have approved a declaration of an interim dividend for FY 2017-18 of 80 paise per equity share of the face value of Rs 5 each fully paid.

The record date has been fixed as March 28, 2018 and the payment of dividend / dispatch of dividend warrants will be completed within 30 days of declaration of interim dividend i.e. on or before April 19, 2018.

At 09:47 hrs Ashoka Buildcon was quoting at Rs 245.00, up Rs 15.50, or 6.75 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil