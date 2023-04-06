Ashoka Buildcon gets LoA for projects worth Rs 2,285 crore in Maharashtra; shares jump 8%

Infrastructure company Ashoka Buildcon said on April 6 it has received letters of award (LoA) from the state Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) for projects worth Rs 2,285.02 crore.

The projects include development of distribution infrastructure at seven circles in Maharashtra state, Ashoka Buildcon said in a regulatory filing.

With this development, shares of Ashoka Buildcon jumped over 8 percent to trade at Rs 82.45 apiece on BSE at 3:01 pm. The stock is still down 8.74 percent on a year-to-date basis. It 52-week-high stands at Rs 95.70 apiece.

Last month, Ashoka Buildcon had received LoA from the NHAI to develop a section of National Highway 150 C on a hybrid annuity model. In 2019, the government had approved the hybrid annuity model (HAM) for building national highways (NH) to speed up the construction of roads in the country by renewing the interest of private developers in highway projects. The accepted bid project cost for the project was Rs 1,079 crore.

Moneycontrol News