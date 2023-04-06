Ashoka Buildcon gets LoA for projects worth Rs 2,285 crore in Maharashtra; shares jump 8%

Shares of Ashoka Buildcon jumped over 8 percent to trade at Rs 82.45 apiece on BSE at 3:01 pm

Infrastructure company Ashoka Buildcon said on April 6 it has received letters of award (LoA) from the state Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) for projects worth Rs 2,285.02 crore.

The projects include development of distribution infrastructure at seven circles in Maharashtra state, Ashoka Buildcon said in a regulatory filing.

With this development, shares of Ashoka Buildcon jumped over 8 percent to trade at Rs 82.45 apiece on BSE at 3:01 pm. The stock is still down 8.74 percent on a year-to-date basis. It 52-week-high stands at Rs 95.70 apiece.

Last month, Ashoka Buildcon had received LoA from the NHAI to develop a section of National Highway 150 C on a hybrid annuity model. In 2019, the government had approved the hybrid annuity model (HAM) for building national highways (NH) to speed up the construction of roads in the country by renewing the interest of private developers in highway projects. The accepted bid project cost for the project was Rs 1,079 crore.

Meanwhile, shares in Indian stock markets reversed early losses today after the Reserve Bank of India kept key policy rates unchanged "to assess the progress made so far" in tackling inflation.

The Nifty 50 was up 0.29 percent at 17,607.30 as of 3:05 pm IST, while the Sensex rose 0.27 percent to 59,847.76. Both the benchmarks had fallen 0.3% ahead of the RBI's rate decision.