Ashoka Buildcon gains 8% as co emerges lowest bidder for project in Karnataka

Shares of Ashoka Buildcon ended 8 percent higher on Thursday after company emerged as the lowest bidder for a project in the State of Karnataka.

Company's subsidiary viz. Ashoka Concessions emerged as the lowest bidder by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the project viz. Tumkur - Shivamogga Section on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmal in the State of Karnataka.

The quoted bid project cost for the project is Rs 1,382 crore.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 196.61 and 52-week low Rs 93.15 on 30 April, 2018 and 01 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 38.38 percent below its 52-week high and 30.06 percent above its 52-week low.

Ashoka Buildcon ended at Rs 121.15, up Rs 9.25, or 8.27 percent on the BSE.