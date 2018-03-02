Ashoka Buildcon gains 7% on emerging lowest bidder for NHAI project

Shares of Ashoka Buildcon gained 7.4 percent in the early trade on Thursday as the company emerged as lowest bidder for the project in the state of Jharkhand.

The company's subsidiary Ashoka Concessions had submitted its bid to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the project of six laning of Khairatunda to Barwa Adda section of NH-2 in the state of Jharkhand under NHDP Phase-V on hybrid annuity mode.

Ashoka Concessions emerged as the lowest bidder at the financial bid opening meeting held on February 28, 2018 at New Delhi.

The company quoted bid project cost is Rs 860.10 crore.

The company as an operations and maintenance partner, along with MAIF 2 Investments India 2 Pte has participated in request for proposal issued by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for projects comprising of 9 national highway stretches (Bundle 1) on toll operate transfer mode in India.

MAIF-2 has emerged as the winning bidder for the project.

At 09:28 hrs Ashoka Buildcon was quoting at Rs 231.25, up Rs 12.55, or 5.74 percent on the BSE.

In the last 1 year the share price increased by 32 percent.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 11.33 per share. (Dec, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 20.38. The latest book value of the company is Rs 99.61 per share.

Posted by Rakesh Patil