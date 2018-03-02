App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 01, 2018 11:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashoka Buildcon gains 7% on emerging lowest bidder for NHAI project

The company quoted bid project cost is Rs 860.10 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Ashoka Buildcon gained 7.4 percent in the early trade on Thursday as the company emerged as lowest bidder for the project in the state of Jharkhand.

The company's subsidiary Ashoka Concessions had submitted its bid to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the project of six laning of Khairatunda to Barwa Adda section of NH-2 in the state of Jharkhand under NHDP Phase-V on hybrid annuity mode.

Ashoka Concessions emerged as the lowest bidder at the financial bid opening meeting held on February 28, 2018 at New Delhi.

The company quoted bid project cost is Rs 860.10 crore.

related news

The company as an operations and maintenance partner, along with MAIF 2 Investments India 2 Pte has participated in request for proposal issued by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for projects comprising of 9 national highway stretches (Bundle 1) on toll operate transfer mode in India.

MAIF-2 has emerged as the winning bidder for the project.

At 09:28 hrs Ashoka Buildcon was quoting at Rs 231.25, up Rs 12.55, or 5.74 percent on the BSE.

In the last 1 year the share price increased by 32 percent.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 11.33 per share. (Dec, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 20.38. The latest book value of the company is Rs 99.61 per share.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC