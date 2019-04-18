App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 09:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashoka Buildcon gains 2% on order wins worth Rs 443cr from RVNL



Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Ashoka Buildcon added percent in the early trade on Thursday after it received order worth Rs 443 crore.

The company's joint venture viz. ABL-STS JV, wherein the company is lead member, has received a letter of award from Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) of Rs 443.23 crore.

The project includes construction of roadbed, minor bridges, supply of ballast, installation of track (excluding supply of rails, PSC sleepers & Thick web switches), electrical (Railway Electrification and General Electrification), signaling and telecommunication works for doubling of track between Kakrala Halt (Excluding) and Hadiaya (Including)in Ambala division of Northern Railway, Punjab, India, company said in press release.

A completion period for the project is 36 months from the date of commencement of the work.

At 09:20 hrs Ashoka Buildcon was quoting at Rs 134.00, up Rs 2.50, or 1.90 percent on the BSE

First Published on Apr 18, 2019 09:27 am

