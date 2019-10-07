Ashok Leyland slips 4% as co to observe non-working day's in October

Shares of Ashok Leyland slipped 4.4 percent in early trade on October 7 after the company announced non-working days in October.

"To align production in line with our sales, the company's plants at various locations will be observing non-working days ranging from 2-15 days during October," the company said in a release.

At 09:20 hrs, the counter was quoting at Rs 66, down Rs 2.10, or 3.08 percent on the BSE.