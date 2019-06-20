App
Stocks
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2019 09:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashok Leyland slips 3% on plant shutdown

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 138.55 and 52-week low Rs 77.50 on 21 June, 2018 and 18 February, 2019, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Shares of Ashok Leyland shed 3 percent in the early trade on June 20 after company decided to shut its Pantnagar plant.

As part of the company's strategy to align with the production and sales requirements, the company's plant situated at Pantnagar will remain closed from June 24, 2019 to June 29, 2019 (both days inclusive), as per BSE filing.

Currently, it is trading 41.32 percent below its 52-week high and 4.9 percent above its 52-week low.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 6.35 per share. (Mar, 2019). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 12.81.

The latest book value of the company is Rs 28.38 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 2.87. The dividend yield of the company was 3.81 percent.

At 09:22 hrs Ashok Leyland was quoting at Rs 81.20, down Rs 1.65, or 1.99 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Jun 20, 2019 09:30 am

