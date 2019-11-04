Ashok Leyland slips 2% as co to observe non-working days in Nov

The company sold 9,857 units in October 2019 against 15,149 units sold in the same month last year.
Shares of Ashok Leyland slipped over 2 percent intraday on November 4 as the company said it is going to observe non-working days during the month of November.
In order to align production in line with the market demand for our products, the company proposes to observe non-working days ranging from 0-12 days during the month of November 2019, the company said in its release.
Ashok Leyland reported a 35 percent decline year-on-year in October sales, dented by MHCV segment.
The company sold 9,857 units in October 2019 against 15,149 units sold in the same month last year, but the month-on-month performance was good at 12.3 percent growth due to low base and festive demand.
Domestic sales declined 37 percent year-on-year to 9,074 units in October, with light commercial vehicle segment registering a 12 percent degrowth the company said.
Medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales fell by a significant 48 percent to 5,126 units YoY during the month, it added.
At 1222 hrs, Ashok Leyland was quoting at Rs 74.75, down Rs 1.15, or 1.52 percent on the BSE.
