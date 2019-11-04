Ashok Leyland slips 2% as co to observe non-working days in Nov

Shares of Ashok Leyland slipped over 2 percent intraday on November 4 as the company said it is going to observe non-working days during the month of November.

In order to align production in line with the market demand for our products, the company proposes to observe non-working days ranging from 0-12 days during the month of November 2019, the company said in its release.

Ashok Leyland reported a 35 percent decline year-on-year in October sales, dented by MHCV segment.

The company sold 9,857 units in October 2019 against 15,149 units sold in the same month last year, but the month-on-month performance was good at 12.3 percent growth due to low base and festive demand.

Domestic sales declined 37 percent year-on-year to 9,074 units in October, with light commercial vehicle segment registering a 12 percent degrowth the company said.

Medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales fell by a significant 48 percent to 5,126 units YoY during the month, it added.