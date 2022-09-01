Ashok Leyland shares rise as automaker bags big order from UAE

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Shares of Ashok Leyland rose more than 4 percent in early trade on September 1 after the company said it has bagged a mega order of 1400 school buses in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This is the company’s largest ever supply of school buses in the gulf nation.

At 11:16am, the stock traded at Rs 160.20 apiece on the BSE, up 4.03 percent, while the benchmark Sensex was at 59,129.10, down 407.97 points or 0.69 percent.

The total fleet deal is worth AED 276 million ($75.15 million) for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) made buses. The order has come through Ashok Leyland’s UAE distribution partners, Swaidan Trading - Al Naboodah Group.

Most of the supplies will be made to Emirates Transport and STS Group, a statement from the company said.

The Hinduja Group flagship said that the 55-seater Falcon bus and 32-seater Oyster bus will be supplied from its manufacturing facility in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, the only certified local bus making facility in the entire GCC region.

The Ras Al Khaimah plant is a joint venture between Ashok Leyland and the Ras Al Khaimah Investment Authority (RAKIA), UAE, and has an installed capacity of 4,000 buses a year.

Analysts are mostly positive on the stock. They see potential upside of up to 30 percent.

BP Wealth, which is the latest broker to initiate coverage on the stock, said that with the expected pick-up in the segment and Ashok Leyland being a market leader with a strong product portfolio and further launches planned in CNG/LNG buses, their bus volumes are expected to rise rapidly.

The brokerage has set a target price of Rs 205 on the scrip.

KR Choksey, which has a target of Rs 168 on the counter, said the CV industry is on a robust growth trajectory aided by a low base, uptick in economic activity, improving fleet utilization levels, demand from agriculture and e-commerce industries.

Follow our live blog for more market updates

“AL (Ashok Leyland) is gaining market share in a competitive industry despite taking price increases. New product launches are seeing good traction. As commodity costs soften, we expect AL’s profitability to improve aided by higher gross margins as well as higher volumes and operating leverage,” it added.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.