Ashok Leyland share price hits new 52-week high after Nomura retains buy

Ashok Leyland share price jumped over 5 percent in the morning session on January 7 after Nomura maintained buy call on the stock.

The Japanese brokerage firm has retained buy call on the stock with target raised to Rs 134 per share. It is of the view that stronger M&HCV recovery is likely adding that the company will benefit more due to its higher share in higher tonnage trucks, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

Nomura believes that the new LCV range is an added upside adding that valuation is attractive at current level.

The stock was trading at Rs 110.35, up Rs 5.30, or 5.05 percent at 09:50 hours. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 110.70. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 110.70 and an intraday low of Rs 106.80.

Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities has recommended a hold on the stock. The stock has witnessed a breakout above its 200-week average with strong volumes and positive price action.

The RSI is also holding above the higher band of Rs 70 levels and will continue to outperform in line with the price action. Any decline towards the short-term average of Rs 95-97 levels would be a good opportunity to add longs, he said.

The Hinduja flagship firm reported a 14 percent increase in its total commercial vehicle sales at 12,762 units in December 2020. The company had sold a total of 11,168 units in December 2019, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

Total vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 11,857 units last month as compared to 10,378 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 14 percent, it added. Domestic medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales were at 6,175 units as against 6,369 units in December 2019, down 3 percent, the company said.

Light commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market were, however, higher by 42 percent at 5,682 units as against 4,009 units in the same month a year ago, it said.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.