App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 09:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashok Leyland share price gains 3% despite weak Q4 numbers

The Fund Raising Committee has allotted 2,000 Rated Listed Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ashok Leyland added more than 3 percent in the morning trade on June 26 even as the company reported a weak set of numbers for the quarter ended March 2020.

The company on June 25 reported a 92.31 percent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 57.78 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The company had reported a profit of Rs 751.71 crore in the same quarter of last year.

Close

Revenue from operations was at Rs 5,088.04 crore versus Rs 9,874.04 crore in the year-ago period.

related news

The Fund Raising Committee of the board of directors of the company has allotted 2,000 Rated Listed Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) having face value of Rs 10,00,000 each for cash aggregating to Rs 200,00,00,000 on private placement basis.

In the month of May 2020, the company reported 89 percent decline in total commercial vehicle sales at 1,420 units against 13,172 in the same month last year.

At 09:22 hrs, Ashok Leyland was quoting at Rs 54.80, up Rs 1.25, or 2.33 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 93.85 and 52-week low of Rs 33.70 on June 4, 2019 and March 25, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 41.61 percent below its 52-week high and 62.61 percent above its 52-week low.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in on June 30 at 11am to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 26, 2020 09:38 am

tags #Ashok Leyland #Buzzing Stocks

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India records highest single-day spike of 17,296 cases, total COVID-19 tally crosses 4.9 lakh

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India records highest single-day spike of 17,296 cases, total COVID-19 tally crosses 4.9 lakh

Gold set for third straight weekly gain as virus cases soar

Gold set for third straight weekly gain as virus cases soar

Apple to close 14 stores in Florida as virus cases rise, total re-closures reaches 32

Apple to close 14 stores in Florida as virus cases rise, total re-closures reaches 32

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.