Ashok Leyland share price gains 3% despite weak Q4 numbers

Ashok Leyland added more than 3 percent in the morning trade on June 26 even as the company reported a weak set of numbers for the quarter ended March 2020.

The company on June 25 reported a 92.31 percent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 57.78 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The company had reported a profit of Rs 751.71 crore in the same quarter of last year.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 5,088.04 crore versus Rs 9,874.04 crore in the year-ago period.

The Fund Raising Committee of the board of directors of the company has allotted 2,000 Rated Listed Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) having face value of Rs 10,00,000 each for cash aggregating to Rs 200,00,00,000 on private placement basis.

In the month of May 2020, the company reported 89 percent decline in total commercial vehicle sales at 1,420 units against 13,172 in the same month last year.

At 09:22 hrs, Ashok Leyland was quoting at Rs 54.80, up Rs 1.25, or 2.33 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 93.85 and 52-week low of Rs 33.70 on June 4, 2019 and March 25, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 41.61 percent below its 52-week high and 62.61 percent above its 52-week low.