MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the webinar on ‘Analysing debt funds’ on Feb 12, 4pm where experts will discuss short-term debt schemes. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Ashok Leyland share price falls 4% after reporting Q3 loss of Rs 19 crore

The commercial vehicle maker reported a quarterly net loss of Rs 19.38 crore in December 2020, down 169.84 percent from Rs 27.75 crore profit in December 2019, the company said in a statement.

Moneycontrol News
February 12, 2021 / 10:01 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ashok Leyland share price was down 5 percent in the morning session on February 12, a day after the commercial vehicle manufacturer reported a quarterly net loss at Rs 19.38 crore in December 2020, down 169.84 percent from Rs. 27.75 crore profit in the year-ago period.

Net sales were at Rs 4,813.51 crore in December 2020, up 19.87 percent from Rs. 4,015.65 crore in December 2019. The company's EBITDA was at Rs 287.85 crore, up 16.31 percent from Rs 247.48 crore in the year-ago quarter.

At 0936 hours, the stock was trading at Rs 128.40, down Rs 6.60, or 4.89 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 130.55 and an intraday low of Rs 124.10.

Capture

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the company has been inefficient in the use of capital to generate profits, with  RoCE declining in the last two years. It has a high debt with high interest payments compared to earnings.

Close

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Ashok Leyland #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Feb 12, 2021 10:01 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Over 7 million Indians vaccinated so far; WHO clears the air on Oxford vaccine

Coronavirus Essential | Over 7 million Indians vaccinated so far; WHO clears the air on Oxford vaccine

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.