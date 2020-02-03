Ashok Leyland share price dips nearly 3% on weak Jan sales

Total domestic sales dipped 41.5 percent to 10,850 units YoY in January 2020, against 18,533 units in January 2019.
Ashok Leyland share price declined nearly 3 percent intraday on February 3 after the company reported lower-than-expected sales numbers for January.
The company sold 11,850 units in January 2020, down 40 percent compared to 19,741 units sold in the same month last year, due to subdued demand despite heavy discounts.
Japanese brokerage firm Nomura had expected sales at 11,900 units for the month.
Medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales plunged 47 percent to 7,754 units, while light commercial vehicle sales declined 19 percent to 4,096 units.At 1356 hours Ashok Leyland was quoting at Rs 76.65, down Rs 0.35, or 0.45 percent on the BSE.