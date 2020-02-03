App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 03, 2020 01:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashok Leyland share price dips nearly 3% on weak Jan sales

Total domestic sales dipped 41.5 percent to 10,850 units YoY in January 2020, against 18,533 units in January 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ashok Leyland share price declined nearly 3 percent intraday on February 3 after the company reported lower-than-expected sales numbers for January.

The company sold 11,850 units in January 2020, down 40 percent compared to 19,741 units sold in the same month last year, due to subdued demand despite heavy discounts.

Japanese brokerage firm Nomura had expected sales at 11,900 units for the month.

Close

Total domestic sales dipped 41.5 percent to 10,850 units YoY in January 2020, against 18,533 units in January 2019.

related news

Medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales plunged 47 percent to 7,754 units, while light commercial vehicle sales declined 19 percent to 4,096 units.

At 1356 hours Ashok Leyland was quoting at Rs 76.65, down Rs 0.35, or 0.45 percent on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 3, 2020 01:54 pm

tags #Ashok Leyland #Budget 2020 #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.