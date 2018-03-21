Ashok Leyland rises 1% on 2100 buses order win from IRT, Tamil Nadu

Share price of Ashok Leyland added 1.5 percent intraday Wednesday on order win from The Institute of Road Transport (IRT), Tamil Nadu.

The company has bagged an order from The Institute of Road Transport (IRT), Tamil Nadu for supply of 2000 passenger chassis and 100 of fully built small buses to various STUs in the state of Tamil Nadu.

The said order size is about Rs 321 crore.

This order is scheduled to supplied during the first half of 2018-19.

"We are happy to receive this order from The Institute of Road Transport (IRT), Tamil Nadu. We have had a long and proud partnership with IRT, said Vinod K Dasari, chief executive officer & managing director, of Ashok Leyland.

At 10:16 hrs Ashok Leyland was quoting at Rs 147.80, up Rs 1.95, or 1.34 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil