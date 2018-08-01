Ashok Leyland July sales rises 27% at 15,199 units

Ashok Leyland's Circuit S is India's first swap battery bus which is designed for Indian conditions with seating capacity ranging from 25-35 passengers. (Moneycontrol)

Ashok Leyland has reported strong sales numbers for the month ended July 2018. The company's July 2018 total sales jumped 27 percent at 15,199 units against 11,981 units in July 2017.

Its medium & heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) sales were up 22 percent at 10,996 units against 9,026 units.

Light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales increased by 42 percent at 4,203 units versus 2,955 units.

At 11:50 hrs Ashok Leyland was quoting at Rs 115.80, up Rs 3.00, or 2.66 percent on the BSE.