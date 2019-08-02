Ashok Leyland hits 52-week low on weak July sales; Nomura neutral on stock

Shares of Ashok Leyland touched a 52-week low of Rs 63.90, down 8.7 percent, intraday on August 2 after the commercial vehicle manufacturer reported weak sales numbers for July 2019.

The company's total sales declined 28% at 10,927 units against 15,199 units in the same month last year. Its medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales were down 39 percent at 6,722 units against 10,996 units in the year-ago period.

The total light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales were flat at 4,205 units against 4,203 units in July 2018.

Nomura has maintained neutral rating on the stock and cut the target price to Rs 72 per share.

The research house sees risk of a steeper downcycle and is not expecting an upcycle before FY22.