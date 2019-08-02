App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 10:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashok Leyland hits 52-week low on weak July sales; Nomura neutral on stock

Nomura has maintained neutral rating on the stock and cut target price to Rs 72 per share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Ashok Leyland touched a 52-week low of Rs 63.90, down 8.7 percent, intraday on August 2 after the commercial vehicle  manufacturer reported weak sales numbers for July 2019.

The company's total sales declined 28% at 10,927 units against 15,199 units in the same month last year. Its medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales were down 39 percent at 6,722 units against 10,996 units in the year-ago period.

The total light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales were flat at 4,205 units against 4,203 units in July 2018.

Close

Nomura has maintained neutral rating on the stock and cut the target price to Rs 72 per share.

related news

The research house sees risk of a steeper downcycle and is not expecting an upcycle before FY22.

At 09:59 hours Ashok Leyland was quoting at Rs 64.10, down Rs 4.85, or 7.03 percent, on the BSE.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 2, 2019 10:18 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.