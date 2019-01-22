App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2019 09:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashok Leyland hits 52-week low; CLSA reiterates sell, cut target to Rs 75

The FY20-21 EPS estimates are 14-22 percent below street, said CLSA.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Ashok Leyland touched 52-week low of Rs 87.45, down 3.5 percent intraday Tuesday after brokerage house CLSA reiterated sell on the stock and also cut target to Rs 75 from Rs 85 per share.

CLSA sees high likelihood of a downturn after 4 years of up-cycle for truck market and expect competition to intensify in a downturn.

The FY20-21 EPS estimates are 14-22 percent below street.

At 09:44 hrs Ashok Leyland was quoting at Rs 87.50, down Rs 3.15, or 3.47 percent on the BSE.

The share price was down 45 percent in last 9 months.

For more market news, click here
First Published on Jan 22, 2019 09:52 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.