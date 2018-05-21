App
May 21, 2018 01:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashok Leyland falls 9% after operating profit margin misses analyst estimates

Realisations increased 7 percent during the quarter YoY and raw material cost as percentage of sales fell more than 180 points YoY.

Ashok Leyland share price dropped nearly 9 percent after operational numbers in March quarter missed analyst estimates.

The second largest commercial vehicle maker has reported a 40 percent growth year-on-year in profit at Rs 667.4 crore, boosted by other income and revenue grew by 34 percent YoY to Rs 8,773 crore for the quarter ended March 2017.

Analyst on an average had expected profit at around Rs 660 crore and revenue at Rs 8,865 crore.

The company registered a whopping 50 percent growth in operating income at Rs 1,033 crore and showed a 150 basis points improvement in margin at 11.8 percent for the quarter, which were slighly below the estimates of around Rs 1,080 crore and 12.3 percent.

Realisations increased 7 percent during the quarter YoY and raw material cost as percentage of sales fell more than 180 points YoY.

At 12:22 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 137.60, down Rs 10.80, or 7.28 percent on the BSE.

