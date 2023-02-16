As Vodafone Idea's losses widen, brokerages set Rs 5 target price for the stock

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea is neither finding favour with investors nor brokerage houses. In fresh reports, foreign brokerage firms Nomura and CLSA have set their target price on the stock at Rs 5 apiece.

On Tuesday, Vi reported a widening of its consolidated loss to Rs 7,990 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022. The company had registered a loss of Rs 7,234.1 crore in the same period a year ago.

Follow our live blog for all the market action

The company's total gross debt (excluding lease liabilities and including interest accrued but not due) as of December 31, 2022, stood at Rs 2.22 lakh crore, comprising deferred spectrum payment obligations of Rs 1.39 lakh crore and adjusted gross revenue liability of Rs 69,910 crore that are due to the government.

In this uncertain backdrop, Nomura states that a "large and quick fund raise" is now vital given the upcoming dues. According to reports, Aditya Birla Group is in discussions with banks to raise funds at a promoter level for an equity infusion into the company.

The group is reportedly looking to raise long-term debt and use preferential share allotment as its route, as per The Economic Times.

Also Read: Vi board clears debt conversion to equity. Govt to now hold 33.44% stake

Loss of subscribers is another pain point for the company. The overall subscriber base of the company declined to 22.86 crore during the reported quarter from 23.44 crore in the September 2022 quarter.

"Even though ARPU (average revenue per user) has improved to Rs 135, subscriber loss continues to be a significant challenge," notes CLSA. It has cut its forecasts for the company's FY23 and FY25 performance by 2-16 percent.

Both CLSA and Nomura have 'Sell' ratings on the counter with Rs 5 target on the stock, valuing the company at 11.5x FY25 EV/EBITDA forecast.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​​​​​​​