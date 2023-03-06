As Tech Mahindra bets big on Products & Platforms business, here's what brokerages say

Tech Mahindra's new announcements for its products and platforms business has not impressed analysts. Most of the foreign brokerages have not upgraded their rating or target price on the stock. Neither have they cut target prices.

With a commitment of investing Rs 700 crore in the products and platforms business, the management of Tech Mahindra expects the segment to grow to about $1 billion in less than three years.

“We are creating two new streams of business: products and platforms (P&P) and co-creation with customers. These will be a big growth opportunity for us,” MD & CEO CP Gurnani said on March 5 at the company’s investor day.

Moneycontrol News