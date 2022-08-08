As SBI dips after earnings, should you buy or sell stock?

State Bank of India

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

State Bank of India (SBI) share price shed 2 percent in early trade on August 8 after the company announced its June quarter earnings last week.

SBI on August 6 reported a net profit of Rs 6,068 crore for the June quarter, missing Street estimates by a wide margin as treasury losses eroded profitability.

Net interest income, the difference between interest income the bank earns from its lending activities and the interest it pays to depositors, grew by a healthy 12.87 percent to Rs 31,196 crore for the June quarter on the back of robust 14.9 percent loan growth and stable margins.

Provisions towards bad loans declined 15 percent to Rs 4,268 crore for the three months ended June 30, aiding net profit growth, as asset quality improved.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Here is what brokerages have to say about the stock and the company after June quarter earnings

Prabhudas Lilladher

Outlook on corporate is better as Rs 1.2 lakh crore worth of loans are in the pipeline. The bank expects credit momentum to continue in FY23 and is targeting loan growth of 12% year on year.

With credit costs expected to remain benign, that is, below 1% in FY23/24, core return on equity (ROE) could scale up to 16% in FY24. We maintain multiple at 1.4x on core FY24 adjusted book value (ABV) with sum of the parts (SOTP)-based target price of Rs 600. Retain BUY.

Motilal Oswal

SBI has delivered modest performance. Stability in the rate environment is averting any further mark t0 market (MTM) losses. The high mix of floating loans, which will benefit from a re-pricing of loans, will support net interest income and overall earnings trajectory in coming quarters.

Asset quality performance was stable, with marginal improvement in headline asset quality despite a seasonally weak first quarter, while the restructured book remains under control at one percent.

We expect credit cost to moderate to 0.9%, enabling 29% earnings compound annual growth over FY22-24. We expect the bank to deliver FY24 return on assets/RoE of 0.9/17%. SBI remains our conviction Buy in the sector. We revise our target price to Rs 625 (1.2x FY24 ABV and Rs 202 from subsidiaries).

Macquarie

We keep an outperform call on the stock with a target of Rs 665.

The MTM losses of Rs 6,550 crore are a drag on the bottomline while strong 19 percent year on year retail loan growth drives credit growth.

JPMorgan

We keep an overweight rating on the stock with a target of Rs 650.

Growth is up and bonds are down, while old credit risk is done and gone.

The core PPoP of 3 percent was ahead of estimate and growth is around levels of major private banks.

The company should close the gap to its normalised RoE range of 15 percent by the second half of FY23 or FY24.

CLSA

We have maintained a buy rating on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 660 per share.

The incremental multiple expansion could be more gradual. We expect an RoE of 15.5-16 percent over FY23-25.

At 09:16 hours, SBI was quoting at Rs 517.55, down Rs 13.10 or 2.47 percent, on the BSE.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.