As HDFC Bank slips after earnings, here's what you should do

HDFC Bank

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

HDFC Bank share price slipped in early trade on July 18 after the company reported its June quarter earnings last week.

HDFC Bank on July 16 reported Rs 9,195.99 crore standalone net profit for the quarter ended June, up 18.79 percent from the year ago period.

Net interest income (NII) stood at Rs 19,481.40 crore, up 14.5 percent year-on-year (YoY).

The rise in NII was driven by 22.5 percent growth in advances and 19.2 percent growth in deposits. Total balance sheet grew 20.3 percent.

Core net revenue, excluding trading and mark to market losses, grew 19.8 percent to Rs 27,181.4 crore.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Here is what brokerages have to say about the stock and the company after earnings:

Credit Suisse

The results were in line despite Rs 1,300 crore of treasury loss. The credit costs remained low at one percent, aiding healthy return on assets of 1.8 percent.

Credit Suisse raises FY23-24 earnings per share (EPS) estimates by two to three percent and expects 17 percent plus return on equity (RoE), CNBC-TV18 reported.

Nomura

The brokerage house has maintained a buy rating on HDFC Bank and cut the target price to Rs 1,690 per share.

Further decline in provisions aided profit.

FY23/24/25 EPS estimates changed to -1.2/-0.6/-0.8 percent on lower treasury income and lower net interest margin (NIM).

Nomura forecast 16.6 and 16.8 percent EPS and core book value compound annual growth rate (CAGR) respectively over FY22-25, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Kotak Institutional Equities

The research firm has kept a buy rating on HDFC Bank with a target of Rs 1,650 per share.

The company posted 19 percent YoY earnings growth on the back of two percent operating profit growth. The high treasury losses were offset by healthy NII growth and solid fee income growth.

Asset quality metrics were stable while near-term overhang would be the merger.

Motilal Oswal

The brokerage observed margin stood flat sequentially and is expected to improve gradually. Asset quality ratios have deteriorated marginally, while the restructured book moderated to 76 basis points of loans.

"We expect the lender to deliver 20% profit after tax CAGR over FY22-24, with a RoA/RoE of 2/17.5 percent in FY24. We maintain our buy rating with a target price of Rs 1,800 per share (premised on 3x FY24 adjusted book value).

"The lender remains among our preferred picks. We expect the stock to perform gradually as revenue and margin revive over FY23, while clarity emerges on several aspects related to the merger with HDFC," the brokerage said.

Prabhudas Lilladher

"The lender saw a good quarter with core earnings beating estimates led by better NII and other income (excluding treasury). NIM was higher by five basis points due to superior yields driven by strong sequential retail credit growth of five percent.

"With increased focus on retail and the merger in progress, opex might remain elevated over the medium term.

"Asset quality saw a blip due to higher slippages of which 25 percent were attributable to OTR and agriculture, although recoveries were higher. OTR pool declined sequentially from 1.14 to 0.9 percent; contingent provisions were maintained at Rs 9,600 crore or 69 basis points.

"We remain positive on HDFC Bank even though near term focus would remain on the merger and subsequent conditions. We maintain multiple at 3.2x on Mar’24 adjusted book value and target price at Rs 1,740. Retain buy," the brokerage said.

Sharekhan

"We believe that the bank is on an accelerated growth path with strong advances growth led by retail and small and medium business segments along with healthy low-cost deposit mobilisation.

"The bank’s continuous building up of its digital capabilities and franchise network is likely to bode well for growth going ahead.

"The lender is well-capitalised and has the ability to manage asset quality across cycles and deliver superior return ratios irrespective of economic cycles and reap opportunities from a revival in the economy going ahead.

"As per management comment, near-term focus would be the status of the merger with HDFC in terms of regulatory dispensations.

"Maintain buy rating with an unchanged price target of Rs 1,800," the brokerage said.

At 09:19 hours HDFC Bank was quoting at Rs 1,357.95, down Rs 5.90 or 0.43 percent on the BSE.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.