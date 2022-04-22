As Cyient rises 8% after reporting earnings, here's what you should do with stock

Cyient

Cyient share price rose over 8 percent intraday on April 22 after the company announced its March quarter earnings.

Cyient recorded 17 percent growth in profit at Rs 154.20 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 from Rs 131.8 crore in the quarter ended December 2021.

Revenue was down at Rs 1,181.20 crore against Rs 1183.4 crore sequentially.

The board has declared a final dividend of Rs 14 (i.e. 280%) per share on face value of Rs 5 per share for the financial year 2021-22.

Here is what brokerages have to say about the stock and company after earnings:

Morgan Stanley

The research firm has kept an underweight rating on the stock with a target price at Rs 900.

Cyient's margin execution has been surprising positively, while guidance on FY23 revenue growth is strong.

Select verticals pose risk to guidance, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Asian Markets Securities

"We expect revenue to grow 12.5% in FY23 and similar growth in FY24 and services is expected to grow 13% and 12% while DLM is expected to grow 8% and 14% respectively.

"We have revised down our margins assumptions and now build in margins of 13.3% and 13.8% for FY23 and FY24.

"Maintain buy with a revised target price of Rs 1,030, valuing the stock at 18xFY24 EPS."

Motilal Oswal

"We continue to see strong rebound in ER&D spending led by increased outsourcing and larger deal sizes. The management’s strategy to leverage these spends, led by a refreshed GTM strategy and increased focus on large deal wins should bode well for growth performance.

"We expect the company to deliver 13% dollar revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY22-24.

"Although near-term growth may be soft, a better margin will compensate for the growth. We expect 11% profit after tax CAGR over FY22-24.

"We maintain our buy rating on attractive valuations. Our target multiple of 17x FY24 EPS implies a target price of Rs 1,000 per share, implying an upside of 20%."

At 09:32 hrs Cyient was quoting at Rs 892.15, up Rs 61 or 7.34 percent on the BSE.

