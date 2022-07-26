As Axis Bank falls after topping estimates, should you buy or sell stock?

Axis Bank

Axis Bank share price fell in early trade on July 26 a day after company announced its June quarter earnings.

Axis Bank on July 25 reported a 91 percent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 4,125 crore for the quarter ended June, topping analysts' expectations of Rs 3,597.7 crore.

Despite robust net profit growth, the operating profit fell five percent from a year ago owing to operating expenses rising 34 percent and treasury losses. Core operating profit excluding trading income grew 17 percent year-on-year and five percent sequentially, driven by resilient fee income growth.

The bank suffered a mark-to-market hit of Rs 1,200 crore that resulted in a trading loss of Rs 667 crore. "This is mainly from our corporate bond book. Here, the securities are rated A (-) and above. We do not expect any economic loss on this book," said Rajiv Anand, deputy managing director.

The private sector lender reported a 21 percent rise in net interest income to Rs 9,384 crore, exceeding Street's estimate of Rs 9,186.6 crore, aided by robust loan growth of 14 percent and an improvement in net interest margin to 3.60 percent.

Here is what brokerages have to say about the stock and company after earnings:

Sharekhan

Axis Bank is looking for a sustainable growth path in terms of advances growth led by retail, SME, and mid-corporate segments in a granular manner along with focus on mobilisation of low-cost granular liability and higher spending on tech.

New digital product initiatives, both in assets and liability segments, are growing well as reflected in strong acquisition growth.

With high PCR and strong balance sheet, the bank can absorb shocks from any unanticipated future risk. We believe its valuations are reasonable, given structural improvement visible in the franchise.

Motilal Oswal

Axis Bank delivered strong earnings, driven by a significant decline in provisions and margin expansion, even as opex continues to remain elevated. Business growth was muted clocking a sequential decline.

Asset quality continues to improve aided by a moderation in slippages and healthy recoveries and upgrades. Restructured book moderated further, while a higher provisioning buffer provides comfort.

We expect slippages to remain in control, enabling a sustained improvement in credit costs, though improvement in margin and cost ratios will be key factors to watch out for.

We expect Axis Bank to deliver a FY24 RoA/RoE (return on asset/equity) of 1.6/16.7 percent. We maintain our buy rating with a target price of Rs 875 per share.

CLSA

We maintain a buy rating on the stock and raise the target to Rs 975.

It was a strong quarter with its net interest income beat offsetting higher opex. Low credit costs offset Rs 600 crore in bond losses.

The bank looks likely to deliver well on its margin guidance.

Morgan Stanley

We keep an overweight rating on the Axis Bank with a target of Rs 910 per share as the profit was 13% above estimate, helped by higher than expected revenue.

The core PPoP (pre-provision operating profit) was four percent above our estimates.

The RoE of 16 percent by FY25 stays on track.

JPMorgan

We keep a neutral rating on the stock and cut the target price to Rs 780 from Rs 880.

Loan growth disappoints with one percent sequential fall while retail does better with corporate being slower.

Net interest margin improvement guidance has been maintained. The RoA was 1.4 percent, remaining 60 basis points lower than larger peers.

Jefferies

We maintain a buy rating on the stock and cut the target price to Rs 1,010 from Rs 1,050.

The company reported better operating results and can bridge valuation gap.

The profit was ahead of estimate aided by lower credit cost and better topline, while slippages stayed low and helped keep credit cost at marginal level.

The valuation gap with ICICI Bank can narrow a bit from 35-40 percent now.

Macquarie

We maintain a neutral rating on the stock with a target of Rs 790.

The net interest margin has improved while loan growth and cost ratios lag behind peers.

We remain concerned on weak retail term deposit growth. The funding franchise continues to be weaker than larger peers.

The focus on margin in a tough quarter was a good move, but loan growth is important too. The valuations are looking reasonable at current levels.

At 09:17 hours, Axis Bank was quoting at Rs 717.50, down Rs 10.70 or 1.47 percent on the BSE.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.