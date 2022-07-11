As Avenue Supermarts declares results, here's what you should do with stock

Avenue Supermarts

Avenue Supermarts share price added nearly 4 percent in early trade on July 11 after the company came out with its June quarter earnings.

The DMart operator on July 9 reported a massive 490 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit for the quarter ended June.

The standalone profit jumped to Rs 680 crore during the June quarter, up from Rs 115 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. Sequentially, the profit rose nearly 46 percent.

Standalone revenue from operations grew 95 percent year-on-year to Rs 9,807 crore during the quarter ended June. On a sequential basis, revenue growth stood at 14 percent.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Here is what brokerages have to say about the stock and company after June quarter earnings:

Prabhudas Lilladher

We are increasing FY23/24 earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 6.3/6.5 percent and target price to Rs 4636 (Rs 4340 earlier) following strong sales and profit momentum.

Zero impact of Covid led to a normal quarter as the company monetised 110 large stores opened in the last three years.

Average system-wide sales/store at Rs 34.7 crore were 8% higher than the first quarter of 2020, despite aggressive store addition in the past 6 months. The discretionary non-FMCG segment also recovered aided by the back to school season, although it remained lower than pre-Covid levels.

Although gross margin and core profit margins trended towards the first quarter of 2020, given seasonality they can’t be extrapolated and should normalise over the course of the year. We estimate 31% year on year profit after tax growth for balance three quarters of 2022-23 and 47.3% profit after tax compound annual rate over FY22-24.

We retain buy with DCF based target price of Rs 4636; returns might be slightly back-ended given 17% jump in stock price in the last 5 sessions.

Jefferies

The brokerage house has maintained a hold rating on the stock and raised the target to Rs 3,900 per share.

The core profit beat estimates on better gross margin.

The management is watchful of potential volume stress in discretionary segments, CNBC TV18 reported.

Morgan Stanley

It has maintained an overweight rating on the stock with a target of Rs 4,322.

The earnings were ahead of estimates. Demand outlook will improve as normalcy sets in, CNBC TV18 reported.

At 09:19 hrs Avenue Supermarts was quoting at Rs 4,059.80, up Rs 117.75 or 2.99 percent on the BSE.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.