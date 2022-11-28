Arvind Smartspaces jumps over 6% after firm sells first phase of Bengaluru project in 10 hours

Arvind Smartspaces (ASL), the real estate developer, on November 28 announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Arvind Homes sold the entire first phase of its residential plotting project, Arvind Greatlands in Devanahalli, Bengaluru on November 26, in just 10 hours.

The first phase of this project, comprising 400 plots with a saleable area of ~0.57 million sq. ft. amounting to a booking value of more than Rs 200 crore, was sold out in 10 hours, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Reacting to the news, shares of Arvind Smartspaces rose over 8 percent intra-day to trade at Rs 281.50 apiece on BSE. The stock ended 6.25 percent higher at Rs 276.35 apiece against its previous day closing.

The shares of Arvind Smartspaces opened at Rs 260 today and have surged 28.92 percent year-to-date (YTD) on the BSE. The company's market capitalisation stands at Rs 1,252.20 crore.

As regards the project, the company said this project marked its entry into the plotted development segment in Bengaluru. 50 acres of the project were originally acquired under HDFC Platform 1 wherein HDFC has invested Rs 50 crore.

That apart, ASL has acquired 18 acres on an outright basis adjacent to this project with the potential to expand the same further.

As for the Arvind Greatlands features, the company stated that the customers will also get a membership of Monogram Resort – Devenahalli offering amenities including a gymnasium, rooftop infinity pool, indoor games room, table tennis, jogging track, badminton court, spa, library, restaurant, executive business centre, multimedia theatre, discotheque, and yoga pavilion. Commenting on the launch, Kamal Singal, Managing Director, and CEO, of Arvind SmartSpaces commented, “... Our focus is to live up to their expectations by successfully delivering an outstanding project. This overwhelming response from customers is a testament to the brand equity of Arvind, the powerful sales ecosystem of ASL, and its execution track record. The runway success of Arvind Greatlands gains further significance as the Bengaluru market is a critical part of our growth strategy and we look forward to creating further milestones in the city.” Meanwhile, Indian benchmark indices ended on a positive note on November 28 with Sensex and Nifty finishing at record closing levels.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE