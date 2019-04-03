Arvind Fashions slips 2% after CFO resigns

Shares of Arvind Fashions declined more than 2 percent intraday on April 3 after the resignation of company's CFO.

The company in its press release said that Kannan Soundararajan resigned as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel of the company effective from April 2.

However, Pramod Gupta has been appointed as the new CFO.

The company board has appointed Punit Sanjay Lalbhai as an additional director and Vani Kola as an independent director of the company.

At 1107 hours, Arvind Fashions was quoting at Rs 1,026.05, down Rs 20.25, or 1.94 percent on the BSE.