App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2019 12:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Arvind Fashions slips 2% after analyst maintains sell with target Rs 850/share

Sameer Kalra, Founder at Target Investing kept sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 850.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Arvind Fashions declined more than 2 percent intraday on April 3 after analyst maintains sell rating on the stock with a target of Rs 850 per share.

The stock was quoting at Rs 1,026.05, down Rs 20.25, or 1.94 percent on the BSE, at 11:07 hours IST.

The company in its press release said that Kannan Soundararajan resigned as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel of the company effective from April 2.

However, Pramod Gupta has been appointed as the new CFO.

related news

The company board has appointed Punit Sanjay Lalbhai as an additional director and Vani Kola as an independent director of the company.

Meanwhile, from March , the stock had already rallied 55 percent after demerger.

Arvind Fashion is demerged entity of Arvind Limited.

On 8th March, when it got listed, reserve price was set at Rs 311 per share much below its fundamental value and so the stock remained in the upper circuit till it reached the price above Rs 1,000, Vineeta Sharma, Head of Research, Narnolia Financial Advisors told Moneycontrol.

He said Arvind Fashion has a strong market share in men's garment across all price points. "It has an exclusive long term agreement with 11 leading global brands. Our fair value estimate of the stock is Rs 1,250."

Sameer Kalra, Founder at Target Investing also said the rally was due to the discovered price on listing was much lower than estimated price as per the valuation. "The estimated price was at Rs.1250 per share. Such difference let to continuous rally of circuits."

He further said the company is running many global and domestic brands under the JV or licences format . "Though revenue growth is 25 percent plus the margins are lower along with high debt and high inventory risk. We have sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 850."

For more market news, click here
First Published on Apr 3, 2019 11:22 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Security Forces Gear Up as Naxal-hit Bastar Prepares to Hit the Polls ...

Engineering Student Dies in Kerala After Man Sets Him Ablaze

Akhilesh Takes a Dig at BJP, Asks if Manifesto Will Come After Electio ...

PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Beta Update: Here Are The Complete Patch Notes

James Hetfield Fans Respond to His Cop Role in Netflix's Ted Bundy Bio ...

Japan Fencing Association Suspends Coach For Slapping Player

First Official Report on Ethiopian Airlines Crash Released, Pilots Fol ...

‘Most Courageous Man I Know’: Priyanka Asks Wayanad to Take Care o ...

BJP MLA in Maharashtra Files Complain About Fake Facebook Profile, Pos ...

EMIs to come down as RBI lowers repo rate

Read the full text of RBI monetary policy here

Congress just stirred the hornet’s nest with its manifesto

Welfare economics trumps market economics

Will stick to fiscal prudence, lower tax rates if voted to power, says ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty turned volatile after RBI policy ...

Rate-sensitive stocks trade mixed post policy announcement; banks flat ...

Nifty Bank rallies 10% since February monetary policy, analysts see fu ...

RBI Monetary policy: Central Bank cuts GDP forecast to 7.2% from 7.4%

‘Congress manifesto dangerous and unimplementable’: How BJP’s bi ...

Christchurch terror attacks: Accused Brenton Tarrant to face 50 murder ...

Shazam movie review: DC finally realises borrowing the Marvel formula ...

RBI cuts repo by another 25 bps: Central bank’s rate cut spree and t ...

Premier League: Manchester City return to the summit with Cardiff vict ...

How Narendra Modi managed money: A look at the funds disbursed by Cent ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

How the British transformed, subjugated the Punjab through canals — ...

Samsung phone buying guide (2019): Galaxy S10 to Note 8, best smartpho ...

Heath Ledger and the cinematic legacy to worship on his birthday

Dabangg 3 Exclusive: Salman Khan is hot but the Indore sun is hotter

Game of Thrones 8 Premiere: Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Maisie Willi ...

Ranbir Kapoor poses with Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor for a perfect f ...

Joker Teaser Trailer Review: Joaquin Pheonix skilfully brings the form ...

Karan Johar unveils his wax statue at Madame Tussauds with mom Hiroo J ...

Romeo Akbar Walter movie review: RAW is no Raazi but is definitely not ...

Will Smith checks off dancing in a Bollywood film from his bucket list ...

Parveen Babi Birth Anniversary: When the late actor picked on Amitabh ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.