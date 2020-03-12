Arvind Fashions approves right issue; stock hits 52-week low

Arvind Fashions share price touched a 52-week low of Rs 272, falling over 11 percent intraday on March 12 after the board approved the issue of equity shares to existing equity shareholders on a rights basis.

The board has approved the issue of 1,99,75,953 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 150 per equity share aggregating to Rs 299.64 crore to all the existing equity shareholders of the company on a rights basis.

It has fixed March 18, 2020, as the record date for the purpose of determining names of the shareholders of the company eligible to apply for the equity shares in the rights issue.

Shareholders will get 16 rights equity shares of Rs 4 each for every 47 equity shares of Rs 4 each held by the equity shareholders in the company as on the record date.

At 14:08 hrs, Arvind Fashions Limited was quoting at Rs 275.50, down Rs 32.35, or 10.51 percent on the BSE.