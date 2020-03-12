App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2020 02:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Arvind Fashions approves right issue; stock hits 52-week low

Shareholder will get 16 rights equity shares of Rs 4 each for every 47 equity shares of Rs 4 each held by the equity shareholders in the company as on the record date.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
(Representative image)
(Representative image)
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Arvind Fashions share price touched a 52-week low of Rs 272, falling over 11 percent intraday on March 12 after the board approved the issue of equity shares to existing equity shareholders on a rights basis.

The board has approved the issue of 1,99,75,953 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 150 per equity share aggregating to Rs 299.64 crore to all the existing equity shareholders of the company on a rights basis.

It has fixed March 18, 2020, as the record date for the purpose of determining names of the shareholders of the company eligible to apply for the equity shares in the rights issue.

Close

Shareholders will get 16 rights equity shares of Rs 4 each for every 47 equity shares of Rs 4 each held by the equity shareholders in the company as on the record date.

At 14:08 hrs, Arvind Fashions Limited was quoting at Rs 275.50, down Rs 32.35, or 10.51 percent on the BSE.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 12, 2020 02:44 pm

tags #Arvind Fashions #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.