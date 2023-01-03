 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Artistes body drags Zee to insolvency court, could merger with Sony get delayed?

Shailaja Mohapatra
Jan 03, 2023 / 12:20 PM IST

While IPRS is an operational creditor, Zee's financial creditors like IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and IDBI Bank have also dragged the company to the National Company Law Tribunal

Troubles keep haunting broadcaster Zee. In a fresh development, Indian Performing Right Society Limited - the representative body of music owners and composers that collects royalty on behalf of artistes - has filed an insolvency petition against Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited for non-payment of dues.

It has claimed debt and default of Rs 211 crore towards royalty payable for utilization of “literary and musical works.”

Following the disputes, the share price of Zee opened lower on January 3. At 9:30 am, the stock was trading at Rs 240.55 on the NSE, down by 1.4 percent. The stock has declined over 25 percent in the last one year.

In FY22, IPRS had received Rs 313 crore as license fee, up 85 percent year-on-year. It paid royalties worth Rs 264.81 crore to its members in FY22, higher by 38 percent YoY.

Meanwhile, Zee has informed exchanges that IPRS' claim is not in line with the interpretation of the law on the point of payment of royalties for “literary and musical works”. Thus, the company will file its reply rejecting the claim.