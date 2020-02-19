ARSS Infrastructure share price jumps 20% on order wins worth Rs 130 crore

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 58.45 and 52-week low Rs 13.80 on 16 April, 2019 and 18 February, 2020, respectively.
ARSS Infrastructure Projects share price jumped 20 percent intraday on February 19 after the company bagged an order worth Rs 130 crore.
The company received a work order of Rs 130,09,98,969 for execution of P-Way Linking Works (excluding Supply of rails, ordinary track sleepers & thick web switches) including yard remodelling and other miscellaneous works like widening and extension of platforms, FOB, Goods Platforms, Passenger amenities, Earth work, S&T Works, General Electrical Works OHE/RE works in section Deobahal(IN)-Barpali(IN) in connection with the doubling of Sambalpur-Titlagarh in Sambalpur division of East Coast Railway.
The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 58.45 and its 52-week low Rs 13.80 on 16 April, 2019 and 18 February, 2020, respectively.
Currently, it is trading 71.69 percent below its 52-week high and 19.93 percent above its 52-week low.
