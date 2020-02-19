App
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2020 02:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ARSS Infrastructure share price jumps 20% on order wins worth Rs 130 crore

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 58.45 and 52-week low Rs 13.80 on 16 April, 2019 and 18 February, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
ARSS Infrastructure Projects share price jumped 20 percent intraday on February 19 after the company bagged an order worth Rs 130 crore.

The company received a work order of Rs 130,09,98,969 for execution of P-Way Linking Works (excluding Supply of rails, ordinary track sleepers & thick web switches) including yard remodelling and other miscellaneous works like widening and extension of platforms, FOB, Goods Platforms, Passenger amenities, Earth work, S&T Works, General Electrical Works OHE/RE works in section Deobahal(IN)-Barpali(IN) in connection with the doubling of Sambalpur-Titlagarh in Sambalpur division of East Coast Railway.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 58.45 and its 52-week low Rs 13.80 on 16 April, 2019 and 18 February, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 71.69 percent below its 52-week high and 19.93 percent above its 52-week low.

At 14:00 hrs, ARSS Infrastructure Projects was quoting at Rs 16.55, up Rs 2.75, or 19.93 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Feb 19, 2020 02:16 pm

tags #ARSS Infrastructure Projects #Buzzing Stocks

