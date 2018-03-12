ARSS Infrastructure rises 5% on work order worth Rs 15.44 crore

Shares of ARSS Infrastructure Projects rose 5 percent in the early trade on Monday as company received work order worth Rs 15.44 crore.

The company's JV ARSS-KIPPL has received work order worth Rs 15.44 crore for supply of ballast in connection with third and fourth line work between Dhenkanal to Hindol road in KUR-division by East Coast railway.

The company's shares declined 34 percent in the last 9 months.

At 09:40 hrs ARSS Infrastructure Projects was quoting at Rs 44.10, up Rs 1.85, or 4.38 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil