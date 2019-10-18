ARSS Infrastructure gains nearly 5% on order win worth Rs 76 crore

Shares of ARSS Infrastructure Projects rose nearly 5 percent intraday on October 18 after the company received a Rs 76-crore order from Container Corporation of India.

The company’s joint venture ARSS-BDPL will have to construct handling platforms, railway track, truck parking area, buildings and other ancillary facilities for IFFCO at MMLP Paradip, Odisha.

The work will have to be completed within 24 months from the 15th day after the date of issue of letter of acceptance.