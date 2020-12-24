MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

ARSS Infra share price hits upper circuit on bagging Rs 301 crore order

A work order of Rs 301.20 crore for execution of work of 4-laning of Itanagar to Banderdewa section of NH-415 from 51+700 to km 59-199 (Packape-C) on FPC mode in the state of Arunachal Pradesh, has been awarded, the company said.

Moneycontrol News
December 24, 2020 / 10:39 AM IST
Infra

Infra

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ARSS Infrastructure Projects share price hit 5 percent upper circuit on BSE on December 24 after the company received an order for execution of work of 4 laneing of Itanagar to Banderdewa section of NH-415.

A work order of Rs 301.20 crore for execution of work of 4-laneing of Itanagar to Banderdewa section of NH-415 from 51+700 to km 59-199 (Packape-C) on FPC mode in the state of Arunachal Pradesh, has been awarded in favour of our Company by Office of Chief Engineer (Zone-V(I)) Director General (RD & Special Secretary, Government of India, Ministry of Roads Transport & Highways, the company said in an exchange filing.

The stock was trading at Rs 22.32, up Rs 1.06, or 4.99 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 22.32 and an intraday low of Rs 22.32. There were pending buy orders of 34,406 shares, with no sellers available.

Capture

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the stock is showing strong momentum: Price above short, medium and long term moving averages. The company has been efficient in managing assets to generate profits - ROA improving since last 2 years.

Close

Related stories

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #ARSS Infra #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Dec 24, 2020 10:39 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Maharashtra govt relaxes COVID-19 restrictions; Oxford vaccine may be effective against new strain, says AstraZeneca

Coronavirus Essential | Maharashtra govt relaxes COVID-19 restrictions; Oxford vaccine may be effective against new strain, says AstraZeneca

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.