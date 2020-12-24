ARSS Infra share price hits upper circuit on bagging Rs 301 crore order

Infra

ARSS Infrastructure Projects share price hit 5 percent upper circuit on BSE on December 24 after the company received an order for execution of work of 4 laneing of Itanagar to Banderdewa section of NH-415.

A work order of Rs 301.20 crore for execution of work of 4-laneing of Itanagar to Banderdewa section of NH-415 from 51+700 to km 59-199 (Packape-C) on FPC mode in the state of Arunachal Pradesh, has been awarded in favour of our Company by Office of Chief Engineer (Zone-V(I)) Director General (RD & Special Secretary, Government of India, Ministry of Roads Transport & Highways, the company said in an exchange filing.

The stock was trading at Rs 22.32, up Rs 1.06, or 4.99 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 22.32 and an intraday low of Rs 22.32. There were pending buy orders of 34,406 shares, with no sellers available.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the stock is showing strong momentum: Price above short, medium and long term moving averages. The company has been efficient in managing assets to generate profits - ROA improving since last 2 years.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

