you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2019 09:45 AM IST

ARSS Infra locked at upper circuit after co bags orders worth Rs 111cr

Representative Image
Shares of ARSS Infrastructure Projects rose nearly five percent in early trade on October 16 after company bagged orders worth Rs 111 crore.

The company's joint venture (JV) ARSS-SCPLUV has received a work order of Rs 50,46,70,085 from Rail Vikas Nigam.

It includes construction of roadbed, minor bridges, service buildings including amenities, passenger amenities at stations and related works, and general electrical works in connection with a third line between Rayagada to Jimidipeta on Waltair Division of East Coast Railway in Odisha.

The company's JV ARSS-ROYAL bagged another order worth Rs 60,57,83,411 from Rail Vikas Nigam.

At 09:21 hours, ARSS Infrastructure Projects was quoting at Rs 21.90, up Re 1, or 4.78 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Oct 16, 2019 09:45 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

