Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 11:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ARSS Infra locked at 5% upper circuit on order win worth Rs 429 crore

The company received a work order of Rs 429 crore for widening and up-gradation to 2-lane with paved shoulder configuration and geometric improvements on Aizawl-tuipang section of NH-54

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Share price of ARSS Infrastructure Projects locked at 5 percent upper circuit on bagging work order worth Rs 429 crore from National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation.

There were pending buy orders of 39,017 shares, with no sellers available.

The company received a work order of Rs 429 crore for widening and up-gradation to 2-lane with paved shoulder configuration and geometric improvements on Aizawl-tuipang section of NH-54 in the state of Mizoram on EPC mode with JICA loan assistance has been awarded in favour of one of its joint venture (JV) named NPCC- ARSS (JV) by National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation.

At 11:21 hrs ARSS Infrastructure Projects was quoting at Rs 34.75, up Rs 1.65, or 4.98 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 58.25 and 52-week low Rs 17.80 on 12 April, 2018 and 20 July, 2018, respectively.

First Published on Feb 28, 2019 11:41 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

