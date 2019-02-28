ARSS Infra locked at 5% upper circuit on order win worth Rs 429 crore

Share price of ARSS Infrastructure Projects locked at 5 percent upper circuit on bagging work order worth Rs 429 crore from National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation.

There were pending buy orders of 39,017 shares, with no sellers available.

The company received a work order of Rs 429 crore for widening and up-gradation to 2-lane with paved shoulder configuration and geometric improvements on Aizawl-tuipang section of NH-54 in the state of Mizoram on EPC mode with JICA loan assistance has been awarded in favour of one of its joint venture (JV) named NPCC- ARSS (JV) by National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation.

At 11:21 hrs ARSS Infrastructure Projects was quoting at Rs 34.75, up Rs 1.65, or 4.98 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 58.25 and 52-week low Rs 17.80 on 12 April, 2018 and 20 July, 2018, respectively.