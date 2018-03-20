Arfin India surges 8% on purchase order win from JSW Steel

Shares of Arfin India surged 8 percent intraday Tuesday as company bagged purchase order from JSW Steel.

The company bagged purchase orders worth Rs 170 crore from JSW Steel for supply of various aluminium deox products and various cored wire products for the year 2018-19.

On March 19, the company bagged Calcium management and Ferro Boron management at JSW Steel Plant, Dolvi for 100 percent steel production for one year.

At 11:37 hrs Arfin India was quoting at Rs 481, up Rs 10.70, or 2.28 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil