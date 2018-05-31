Archidply Industries touches 52-week low; reports Rs 3 cr loss in Q4

Shares of Archidply Industries touched 52-week low of Rs 69, slipping 16 percent intraday Thursday as company reported poor numbers in the quarter ended March 2018.

The company has reported net loss of Rs 3.16 crore against profit of Rs 1.64 crore in a same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue from operation for the March quarter was down 4 percent at Rs 80.72 crore against Rs 84.72 crore.

The company board has approved scheme of arrangement between the company and Archidply Decor.

At 14:24 hrs Archidply Industries was quoting at Rs 71.50, down Rs 11.25, or 13.60 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil