Last Updated : Apr 16, 2020 10:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apollo Tyres plants to remain shut till April 20; share price rises 9%

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 221.15 and 52-week low Rs 73.55 on 18 April, 2019 and 24 March, 2020, respectively.

Apollo Tyres share price rose 9 percent intraday on April 16 despite company's plants to remain shut till April 20.

In view of the recent directives issued by the Central Government relating to further extension of the countrywide lockdown, the operations at our 4 plants situated in the states of Kerala (at Kalamassery & Perambra), Gujarat (at Limda) and Tamil Nadu (at Chennai) will continue to remain shut down up to April 20,2020, company said in a release.

We will further assess the situation based on the announcements made by the respective State Governments and update accordingly, it added.

At 10:08 hrs Apollo Tyres was quoting at Rs 95.40, up Rs 7.40, or 8.41 percent on the BSE.

Currently, it is trading 56.93 percent below its 52-week high and 29.5 percent above its 52-week low.

Follow our market coverage LIVE here.

First Published on Apr 16, 2020 10:23 am

